Body cam video shows terrifying moment when Cleveland Heights officers are dragged

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Terrifying moments for two Cleveland Heights police officers during a traffic stop Thursday night.

Cleveland Heights police say at around 8:30 p.m., they were conducting a traffic stop at Ardoon St. and Mayfield Rd. Officers tried to identify the woman driving the car; she did not have identification and it was believed she was giving the officers false information about her identity.

Police say she continued to be uncooperative, so officers tried to place her under arrest; that's when, they say, she put the vehicle in drive and sped off on Ardoon, dragging both officers about 100 feet. Police body cam video released to FOX 8 News shows what happened.

The officers were able to free themselves from the vehicle. You can hear an officer call for help. "Officer down -- we need assistance."

The driver eventually lost control and hit a utility pole. She got out of the car and began running. Officers chased after her and took her into custody.

Both officers suffered minor injuries. They were taken to an area hospital where they were treated and later released.

The suspect was later identified as Gabrielle A. Sanders, 30. She has been charged with two counts of felonious assault on a police officer.