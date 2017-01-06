Need a resolution? Volunteer at the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter!

VALLEY VIEW, Ohio — It’s a new year — need a new resolution?

The Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter is holding a new volunteer orientation to fill Animal Care Assistant (dog walking) positions.

**To learn about some of the dogs up for adoption, click the photo gallery above**

The orientation will take place at 10 a.m. Jan 8. Applications can be found on the shelter’s website or can be picked up the day of the orientation. The only requirement is that volunteers must be 16 years of age or older.

The Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter is located on Sweet Valley Drive in Valley View.

It’s open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Thursdays and Fridasy from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 4:30 p.m.

Adoption fees at the shelter are regularly $95. The adoption fee include the dog license, microchipping, first set of vaccinations, spay/neuter and rabies shot.

