Live video: Five people killed at Ft. Lauderdale airport, suspect in custody

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.- Five people are dead in the shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport, according to a law enforcement official.

The gunman is in custody and was a lone shooter, Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief told CNN on Friday.

“We have no evidence at this time that he was acting with anyone else. He is currently in custody and we’re investigating,” Sharief said. Investigators are looking into the suspect’s motive, she said.

Airport officials said on Twitter that there is an “ongoing incident” in the baggage claim area of Terminal 2.

Gene Messina had just arrived in Fort Lauderdale on Delta Flight 2012 as people were being evacuated from the terminal.

“I got off the plane and I saw people running and screaming. At first I was in shock but when I saw TSA agents running, I booked,” Messina told CNN over Instagram.

In November 2016, nearly 2.5 million travelers passed through Fort Lauderdale’s airport, according to a government report on the facility.

There are four terminals at the airport.