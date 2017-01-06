E9 eaglet doing great, now 6 days old!

FORT MYERS, Florida — We all watched as eagles in Florida awaited the arrival of their baby. Live video of the parents taking turns sitting on the eggs was all anyone could watch for days.

Now, we want to give you an update. Baby E9 is doing great. Southwest Florida Eagle Cam shared an adorable photo of the eaglet, who is now 6 days old. E9 is eating great and growing on pace. The eagles rely mostly on fish.

Unfortunately earlier this week, Southwest Florida Eagle cam said it was unlikely the second egg would hatch.

**More on the eagle family, here**