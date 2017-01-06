Lake effect snow warning, advisory; wind chill advisory

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A lake effect snow advisory is in effect for Ashtabula County through 4 p.m. Saturday.

A lake effect snow warning is in effect for Geauga and Lake counties through noon today.

And a wind chill advisory is in effect for most of NE Ohio through 10 a.m. today.

There are a few school delays for Friday,

This is our third day of a 5-6 day chill.

The clipper snow is now over, but lake effect will continue in places. Winter gear a must, temperatures running 15 degrees below average with single digits wind chills.

As of Thursday, we are now inside the climatological cold point for daytime highs. Embedded inside that, the low point for normal lows is January 15-18.

Long range outlook shows more cold through this weekend. Above normal temperatures start Monday and continues most of next week. Cold air will be coming and going throughout the next 2 weeks. Storm systems will be frequent as advertised weeks ago.

