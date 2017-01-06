Frigid temperatures with more snow in spots

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A lake effect snow advisory is in effect until 4 a.m. Saturday for Ashtabula County. An additional 2-4″ are possible when the snow band drops back in later tonight.

Here’s the latest snow total forecast through Saturday afternoon: by the time our lake effect event is over there could be a couple spots with over a half a foot of snow. In fact, lake shore Ashtabula County already has reports of 5-9″ on the ground as of Friday morning.

This is our second day of a 5-6 day chill. Winter gear is a must with temperatures running 15 degrees below average with wind chills below zero.

As of Thursday, we are now inside the climatological cold point for daytime highs. Embedded inside that, the low point for normal lows is January 15-18.

The long-range outlook shows more cold through this weekend. Above-normal temperatures start Monday and continue into most of next week. Cold air will be coming and going throughout the next 2 weeks. Storm systems will be frequent as advertised weeks ago.

