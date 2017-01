Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Travis 'Moonchild' Haddix is an award winning blues musician based out of Northeast Ohio. Travis writes all of his own music and has released 10 CD's. Mississippi born and raised, Travis picked up the guitar at the age of 8 after becoming inspired by B. B. King.

Click here to learn more about Travis 'Moonchild' Haddix and see his upcoming show schedule.

