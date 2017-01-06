Daniel Ficker’s mother says she still hopes justice will be served

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- Family members of a man killed by a Cleveland officer say the past several years have been extremely difficult.

"He got away with murder," said Daniel Ficker's mom, Bernadette.

In July 2011, Daniel Ficker was killed by a Cleveland police officer outside of his home in Parma.

Police said Ficker was accused of stealing jewelry and when two officers came to his house to confront him, a fight broke out. Both officers involved in the shooting were cleared of any legal wrongdoing and no longer work for the city.

Bernadette Ficker said she's received an overwhelming amount of support from the community throughout the legal battle. She said this isn't the end because she hopes the Department of Justice will step in.

The city of Cleveland reached a $2.25 million settlement with the Ficker family.

