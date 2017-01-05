Winter weather: Lake effect snow advisory for Ashtabula, Geauga, Lake counties

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A lake effect snow advisory is in effect until 4 a.m. Saturday for Ashtabula, Lake and Geauga counties.

It will also be cold; this chilly run will last 5-6 days. Winter gear is a must with temperatures running 15 degrees below average with single digits wind chills!

Friday night and Saturday we’ll have wind chills that fall below zero. FRIGID stay warm!

