Weather Outlook: Much colder air moving in

CLEVELAND -- Much colder air is right on schedule! This chilly run will last 5-6 days.

Some lake effect snow will lay out a light dusting or minor accumulations over the Snowbelt. Very dry air coupled with strong winds will limit lake effect activity and accumulation. The best chances for accumulation will come today into Thursday night.

Several inches of accumulation are possible over the high ground east of Cleveland. The snow will be much more serious between Erie and Buffalo where 12-24″ is possible by Friday.

Some moderation does show up by the weekend and early next week.

