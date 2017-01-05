Weather Outlook: Lake effect snow to redevelop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Much colder air is right on schedule.

This chilly run will last 5-6 days. Winter gear a must, temperatures running 15 degrees below average with single digits wind chills!

Friday night and Saturday we’ll have wind chills that fall below zero. FRIGID stay warm!

Lake effect snow has lifted back over Lake Erie temporarily as a clipper system slides into the Ohio Valley.

General light snow across 2/3rds of northern Ohio starting this afternoon through mid evening. Here are the numbers:

Lake effect snow redevelops Thursday night and Friday. We’re looking at an additional 3-5″ in the primary snow belt tonight.

Stay tuned for more additional snow updates, this lake effect event will last through Saturday before finally shutting down. There could spots with over a foot a snow where the heavier snow persists. R

ight now with a westerly flow expected off the lake it looks like Lake County could take the brunt of it.

Long range outlook shows more cold through this weekend. Above normal temperatures start Monday and continues most of next week. Cold air will be coming and going throughout the next 2 weeks.

Storm systems will be frequent as advertised weeks ago. Eventually one of these will drop snow across northern Ohio. Its just a matter of time.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast.