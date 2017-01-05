Threat from armed parent forced lockdown at several schools

GARRETTSVILLE, Ohio — An elementary school in Garrettsville, Ohio, was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon due to a threat from an armed parent.

According to a press release from the Garrettsville Police Department, at around 2 p.m., there was a report of an armed, distressed elementary parent who was threatening to come to the James A. Garfield Elementary School.

When the threat was confirmed, authorities from several different agencies responded to the campus.

The school was placed on lockdown.

Just For Kids day care, located next door to the school, was also locked down.

The child of the distressed parent was released to Trumbull County Department of Job and Family Services.

At 4:50 p.m., the parent was in the custody of the Warren Township Police Department.

Garrettsville police say the incident was first reported through LaBrae schools and the Warren Township Police Department.

According to WKBN, LaBrae schools were placed on a controlled lockdown, meaning no traffic was allowed in and out of the buildings.

Superintendent Anthony Calderone told WKBN, the district decided to close the schools because it was close to dismissal and initiate the controlled lockdown.

Once it was determined that it was safe to dismiss the students, authorities escorted them out.