BEDFORD, Ohio — The man wanted in a homicide at a Bedford bar on New Year’s Day is in custody.

John Word, 25, of Cleveland, turned himself in to Bedford police at 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

Word is currently out of prison on federal parole.

Trevis Stephens, 33, was inside Lounge 2.28 Bar early New Year’s Day morning when he was shot and killed.

Police arrested the suspected getaway driver, Clairese Murray, 35, on Wednesday.

