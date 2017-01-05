× Search narrows for cockpit voice recorder in missing plane investigation

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The search has narrowed for the cockpit voice recorder in the investigation into the plane that disappeared over Lake Erie one week ago.

According to a press release from the City of Cleveland, during Thursday’s search and recovery efforts, the NTSB underwater locator beacon detector received multiple transmissions while deployed from the USGS Muskie. The transmissions have been plotted on the models to narrow down the search for the voice recorder to a 125 by 325-foot search area.

The Muskie and the Salvage Chief (Underwater Marine Contractors) will be deployed with the drop sector sonar, a dive team who will use the underwater locator beacon detector and crews from the NTSB, Muskie, Underwater Marine Contractors and the Cleveland Division of Fire.

Superior Beverage CEO John T. Fleming was piloting the plane that disappeared over Lake Erie on Dec. 29.

His wife, two teen sons, and their neighbor, Brian Casey, and his daughter, Megan, were also on the plane. They had attended the Cleveland Cavaliers game and were on their way back to their home in the Columbus area.

Weather and water conditions did not allow for divers to enter the water or use sonar equipment on Thursday.