Researcher: Starting work before 10am is ‘torture’

If you dread your morning alarm clock and feel like you’re getting up way too early, you’re probably right.

A researcher at Oxford University found “the most common form of modern day torture” is waking up and starting work before 10 a.m., livetheorganicdream.com reported.

Dr. Paul Kelley said, “We cannot change our 24-hour rhythms. You cannot learn to get up at a certain time…your liver and your heart have different patterns and you’re asking them to shift two or three hours.”

Kelley said the human body has a clock that is genetically pre-programmed to regulate brain activity, energy levels, hormone production and perception of time.

He said messing with the body clock, known as Circadian Rhythm, throws many aspects of health out of balance.

“This is an international issue,” Kelley said, according to livetheorganicdream.com. “Everybody is suffering and they don’t have to.”

Kelley tested his theory at a school in Britain. The start time was moved from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

He found attendance, productivity, and grades all improved.