Report: Deal being finalized to send Atlanta Hawks’ Kyle Korver to Cleveland Cavaliers

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly about to get Atlanta Hawks’ Kyle Korver.

Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted that Atlanta is finalizing a deal to send the guard to the Cavs.

It’s not yet clear what Cleveland will give up for Korver.

Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) January 6, 2017

The Cavs have been without guard J.R. Smith following thumb surgery.

