Report: Deal being finalized to send Atlanta Hawks’ Kyle Korver to Cleveland Cavaliers

ATLANTA, GA - MAY 06: Kyle Korver #26 of the Atlanta Hawks reacts after hitting a three-point basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Semifinals during the 2016 NBA Playoffs at Philips Arena on May 6, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly about to get Atlanta Hawks’ Kyle Korver.
Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted that Atlanta is finalizing a deal to send the guard to the Cavs.
It’s not yet clear what Cleveland will give up for Korver.
The Cavs have been without guard J.R. Smith following thumb surgery.
The Cavs have been without guard J.R. Smith following thumb surgery.
