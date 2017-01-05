Police investigate 2 husband and wife teams in Geauga County burglaries

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio — Authorities are investigating two separate husband and wife teams accused of burglarizing several homes in Geauga County.

A press conference will be held Thursday morning where police are expected to release more details.

The teams worked separately and were not connected in any way, said police.

Police say the couples would break into a home, and the wife would then go scout out the next house by knocking on the door to determine if anyone was at home.

All four are in custody.

