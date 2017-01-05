Mom says cashier’s kindness to son with cerebral palsy still has him smiling

TEMECULA, California — Such a beautiful moment. A woman in California shared on Instagram a wonderful act of kindness that made her son’s day.

Jeanie Robinson said her son has cerebral palsy and some days are challenging. But, something that happened during a recent trip to WinCo — a grocery store in Temecula — won’t soon be forgotten.

Jeanie said her son, Andy, was with her at the store, walking around with his contagious smile. When they arrived at the checkout line, Jeanie said her son’s help caught the attention of a cashier.

She asked him if he would like to check out the groceries. Jeanie said, “That not only made my day, but he was so excited he came home to tell his older siblings all about it. He’s still smiling!”

Jeanie was so thankful for the cashier’s kindness. Watch the beautiful video below.