Mattel unveiling new ‘Aristotle’ smart monitor for children

Toymaker Mattel has announced it will soon unveil Aristotle, a smart baby monitor device similar to Amazon’s Alexa, but for kids.
The device incorporates voice, sight and sounds into its hub and camera.
If a baby starts crying, the monitor will play a soothing lullaby and send a message to the parents’ smartphones.
The device can also let parents know when they’re running low on diapers or other supplies.
Parents can order them from a retailer using voice command.
Aristotle can also do singalongs and read bedtime stories.
