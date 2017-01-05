Mattel unveiling new ‘Aristotle’ smart monitor for children

Toymaker Mattel has announced it will soon unveil Aristotle, a smart baby monitor device similar to Amazon’s Alexa, but for kids.

The device incorporates voice, sight and sounds into its hub and camera.

If a baby starts crying, the monitor will play a soothing lullaby and send a message to the parents’ smartphones.

The device can also let parents know when they’re running low on diapers or other supplies.

Parents can order them from a retailer using voice command.

Aristotle can also do singalongs and read bedtime stories.

