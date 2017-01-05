Looking to lose weight? Don’t cut out carbs, just ‘upgrade’ them

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Kristin Kirkpatrick is a dietitian with Cleveland Clinic Hospitals and Manager of Wellness Nutrition Services. Kristin works with many clients who are trying to lose weight and try to drop some pounds by cutting out carbohydrates from their diet. Kristin believes if you simply 'upgrade' the carbs you eat you will see better weight loss results and she explained her concept to Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer.

