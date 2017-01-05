Lafayette trustees speak out; urge anyone with info on missing trustee to call police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEDINA – For the first time, since Layfayette Township trustee went missing his colleagues have issued a letter to residents about the case.

“He is three weeks gone, and yet Trustee Bryon Macron’s disappearance has seemed like an eternity to our township,” the letter states. “So many of you have offered prayers and positive support, and your trustees and Bryon’s family thank you.”

The letter penned by Trustees Lynda Bowers and Michael Costello also addresses rumors about the case.

“The rumor that township funds are missing is false,” the letter states. “Similarly, there is no evidence to support the rumor that the Nexus project is in any way connected to Bryon’s disappearance. Since Bryon went missing on the morning of December 16, we have respected the request of law enforcement to refrain from comment on the Macron case. However, amid rumors and growing social media speculation we believe our residents deserve a higher level of communication.”

The letter further asks residents who live on a route a person would travel between the township complex and Chippewa Lake and have a camera on their property that may have captured the flow of traffic between the hours of 1 a.m. on December 15 and 7 a.m. Friday, December 16, to contact the Medina County Sheriff’s Office.

Also a fund has been set up for the family of missing Lafayette Township trustee Bryan Macron.

The Macron Family Benevolent Fund was set up Tuesday at First Merit Bank. Bowers says donations can be made to assist the family during this difficult time.

Officials say the 45-year-old’s township office was left in such a way that they believed an altercation may have taken place. They also said some blood was found in office and his SUV, which was found near Chippewa Lake.

Richard McIntosh, a retired Cleveland police detective who is now with Crimestoppers of Cuyahoga County says his agency is trying to help Medina County Sheriff officials find Macron.

A $2,500 reward will be offered for information that helps authorities find Macron, a father of three.

