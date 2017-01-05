× January 5, 2017

Healthy Cooking for 2017

Who says eating healthy has to be a challenge? Here with some fresh ideas was Justin Gorski, Owner of Cleveland Vegan. Take a look at our video clips for his easy, no-cook recipes.

www.clevelandvegan.com

Comedian

Looking for a great way to warm up this weekend? Why not a little laughter? We welcomed Comedian Josh Wolf to the studio!

You can catch Josh at Hilarities on East 4th Street tonight through Saturday, January 7th.

www.pickwickandfrolic.com

Start 2017 in Style

Now that we’ve got you eating healthy, it’s time to turn your attention to your wardrobe! We welcomed Fashion Designer, Diane Linston, to the studio with some of her newest pieces.

Check out her website or head to her store, Styles of Imagination, on Payne Avenue in Cleveland.

www.StylesOfImagination.com

Mortach Financial

Dave Mortach, President of Mortach Financial, joined us in studio for a little fact or fiction!

mortachfinancial.com

Moss at the Movies

David went behind the scenes of the next installment in the “Underworld” film series, “Underworld: Blood Wars.” You can see it in theaters starting Friday, January 6th!

www.underworldbloodwars-movie.com

W.H. Hunt Legal

Should you represent yourself in court? Bill Hunt, Attorney at W.H Hunt Legal Group, LLC joined us in studio with some advice.

huntlg.com

Today’s Bride

If you or someone you know is heading down the aisle, we’ve got just the event for you! Jennifer Fyffe, Show Manager at Today’s Bride, joined us in studio with some to-die-for gowns!

Today’s Bride Bridal Show is happening Sunday, January 8th at the John S. Knight Center in Akron! Doors open at 10am. You can also see the show at the I-X Center in Cleveland Saturday, January 14th and Sunday, January 15th.

Tickets to both shows are $15, but New Day viewers can receive $5 off! Just use the promo code: NEWDAY

www.todaysbride.com

Disney on Ice: Follow Your Heart

It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the children in your life. They can see all their favorite Disney characters come to life! We welcomed “Cinderella,” Sara Buck-Lalonde and “Prince Charming,” Sacha Lalonde from Disney on Ice presents Follow Your Heart.

You can see the whole cast at Quicken Loans Arena January 6th through the 15th!

www.theQarena.com

Ohio RV Supershow

America’s largest indoor RV show is going on now at the I-X Center! This year’s show celebrates 41 years of showcasing the newest RV’s all under one roof. You can check out over 600 of the newest designs including tent campers, travel trailers, fifth wheels and motor homes.

The show is running now through January 8th! Admission is $13 for adults and free for kids under 12 years of age. Visit their website for hours.

ohiorvshow.com