Is it coaster season yet? Kings Island shows progress of new wooden ride

MASON, Ohio — Are you ready for roller coaster season? Kings Island released an update on its new wooden roller coaster 100 days before opening day at the park, which is located in Mason, Ohio, near Cincinnati.

The park says the Mystic Timbers coaster is really taking shape. By the time construction is done, they will have used 30,000 pounds of nails, 88,000 bolts and washers, and 5,500 cubic yards of concrete for the foundation.

The ride, which is 109 feet tall, is themed to be an abandoned lumber company. It will feature 16 airtime moments through wooded terrain along 3,265 feet of track at speeds of 53 miles per hour. And, there’s a mystery: what’s in the shed? You’ll find out in the spring.

The new #MysticTimbers roller coaster continues to take shape. The ride is set to debut this spring. pic.twitter.com/L5c4OEIL7n — Kings Island (@KingsIslandPR) January 3, 2017