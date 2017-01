Live Video: Indians introduce, welcome Edwin Encarnacion

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Indians say they’ve officially signed Edwin Encarnacion to a three-year contract.

Encarnacion, 33, agreed to a $65 million, three-year contract with the AL champions before Christmas. The Indians will welcome him at a news conference today.

Cleveland aggressively pursued Encarnacion, swooping in to lock up the coveted power hitter who was also being chased by big-market clubs. Encarnacion hit 42 homers and drove in 127 runs last season for the Toronto Blue Jays, who lost to the Indians in the AL Championship Series.

Encarnacion, who turns 34 on Saturday, has hit 193 homers over the past five years and 310 in his big league career. He is expected to split time at first base and designated hitter with Carlos Santana.

Encarnacion spent eight seasons with Toronto after five in Cincinnati.

