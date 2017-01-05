Heartbroken and devastated: Son speaks out after 95-year-old mother’s horrific death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BREWSTER, Ohio -- The family of an elderly woman, whose death is considered suspicious, is speaking out and asking for justice.

Bob Eick, the son of 95-year-old Mary Eick, says he is heartbroken and devastated by her death.

“It’s very tough,” Bob said at his home in Brewster. “She was a wonderful person who was very generous and would never hurt anyone.”

Detectives with the Brewster Police Department are still trying to determine exactly what happened last week inside Eick’s home.

According to police, the grandmother died of blunt force trauma to the head. Detectives are calling her death suspicious. They are working with the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s office. The official cause of death is still pending.

Mary Eick was found on the bottom of her basement steps December 27. She died a few days later at a Cleveland hospital.

Police say they believe items were taken from her home last week as well. Officers say this isn’t the first time her home was burglarized. They say in January of 2008 someone took more than $50,000 worth of gold coins from the home.

Read more, here.