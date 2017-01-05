Happy ending to horrific case of abuse: Chance the dog gets forever home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio -- A happy ending to a horrific case of animal abuse.

In November, a good Samaritan found an injured golden retriever and contacted the animal warden, who then took the pup to the Lorain County Emergency Animal Center.

The dog, who was named Chance, because he was such a sweet dog who needed a second chance at life, was shot in the back left leg and his front leg was stuck in a trap.

They had to amputate Chance's back left leg and a toe.

So many people fell in love with the pup. Thursday, Chance went home with his new family: a teacher-tutor who works with young kids with reading challenges. She's thrilled to give Chance a new home.



She plans to bring Chance to school with her and let the children read to the dog who has already overcome so much.

