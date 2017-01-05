Crews plan to use locator beacon detector in search for missing plane

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Search and recovery efforts for the plane that went missing over Lake Erie are continuing today.

Superior Beverage CEO John T. Fleming was piloting the plane that disappeared over Lake Erie on Dec. 29.

His wife, two teen sons, and their neighbor, Brian Casey, and his daughter, Megan, were also on the plane. They had attended the Cleveland Cavaliers game and were on their way back to their home in the Columbus area.

Wednesday, a vessel was deployed in the Cleveland harbor with a National Transportation Safety Board technician and an underwater locator beacon detector.

The detector is designed to listen for signals from the plane’s underwater locator beacon. Due to weather conditions, the equipment did not receive transmissions from the aircraft yesterday.

Additionally, the United States Geological Survey’s 75-foot research vessel is on its way from Huron to Cleveland. That vessel is equipped to handle rougher waters and can move at speeds slow enough to use the NTSB’s equipment.

Foot patrols and volunteers are also searching the shoreline east of Burke Lakefront Airport from East 72nd Street to East 185th Street. As weather conditions permit, the Cleveland police helicopter will search the shoreline by air.

Anyone who sees debris should call the non-emergency number of the Cleveland Division of Police at 216-621-1234 or Burke Lakefront Airport at 216-781-6411.