Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio-- The City of Cleveland has reached a $2.25 million settlement with the family of a man shot and killed by police.

In 2011, Daniel Ficker was killed by a Cleveland police officer outside of his home in Parma.

Police said Ficker was accused of stealing jewelry, and when two officers came to his house to confront him, a fight broke out leading to Ficker's death.

Both officers involved in the shooting were cleared of any legal wrongdoing.

More on this story, here.