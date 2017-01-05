× Browns’ Corey Coleman denies involvement in assault at Cleveland apartment

CLEVELAND– Cleveland Browns wide receiver Corey Coleman is named in a police report from an assault in Cleveland, ESPN is reporting.

The alleged felonious assault happened in the lobby of Coleman’s apartment on West Lakeside on Dec. 31, ESPN’s Pat McManamon wrote. The Browns played the Steelers in Pittsburgh later that day.

The victim was assaulted by four men, and suffered a ruptured eardrum and a concussion. ESPN reported a witness identified one of the attackers as Coleman.

The Browns told FOX 8 News the, “Team is aware of what has been alleged.”

“My client denies participating in this incident. He will fully cooperate with the appropriate authorities and looks forward to clearing his name from what has been alleged,” Coleman’s attorney Kevin Spellacy said in a statement released through the team.

Cleveland drafted Coleman 15th overall in the 2016 NFL Draft. He missed several weeks of the season with a broken hand.

