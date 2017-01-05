Autopsy reports say 2 women linked to Ashland murder suspect were strangled

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHLAND, Ohio — Autopsy reports indicate that two women believed to be victims of Ashland murder suspect Shawn Grate were strangled and found with clothing around their necks.

Autopsy reports were released Wednesday for the two women, who were found at an Ashland home in September.

Grate, 40, was arrested after a woman called police from a house on Covert Court in Ashland on Sept. 13. The victim told officers Grate was holding her captive. Once they rescued her, they starts discovering bodies.

Grate is pursuing an insanity defense.

Investigators say Grate admitted killing at least two other women. Those bodies were found near Marion in 2007 and near Mansfield in June.

Police also were investigating whether he's connected to a fifth body, in Ashland County.

