11 Marc’s locations now accepting major credit cards

OHIO — Shoppers at 11 Marc’s locations across Northeast Ohio can now use major credit cards to pay for their purchases.

Previously, only Discover cards, checks, cash and WIC vouchers were accepted.

According to Marc’s, the first stores to offer the new payment option are located in:

— Madison

— Boardman

— Austintown

— Niles

— Solon

— Willoughby Hills

— Akron

— Kent

— Cuyahoga Falls

— North Olmsted

— Strongsville

“We know this was a long time in the making but we wanted to make sure that this newer costlier process of accepting credit cards will not in any way affect our low pricing strategy,” Kevin Yaugher, President and COO said in a release. “Our upgrade to chip technology allowed an easier transition to include these additional payment options.”

For more, click here.