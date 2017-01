Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The cold air has begun flowing into NE Ohio!

Much colder air is right on schedule! Some lake effect snow is expected to develop as well later today with accumulations likely over the Snowbelt.

Meanwhile, a wind advisory is active for a few counties in northeastern Ohio from 7am until 10pm this evening as winds will gust close to 50 mph+ producing below-zero wind chills.

Some moderation does show up by the weekend and early next week.