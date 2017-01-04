Windy, much colder; snow showers out east

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Much colder air is right on schedule! This chilly run will last 5-6 days.

Some lake effect snow will lay out a light dusting or minor accumulations over the Snowbelt. Very dry air coupled with strong winds will limit lake effect activity and accumulation. The best chances for accumulation will come Thursday into Thursday night. Several inches of accumulation are possible over the high ground east of Cleveland.

Meanwhile, a wind advisory is active for a few counties in northeastern Ohio until 10 pm this evening as winds will gust close to 40 mph producing below-zero wind chills at times tonight.

Some moderation does show up by the weekend and early next week.

