Warrant issued for suspect in Bedford homicide

BEDFORD, Ohio – Bedford Police have issued a murder warrant for the arrest of the suspect in a New Year’s Day homicide.

33-year-old Trevis Stephens was inside Lounge 2.28 Bar early New Year’s Day morning when he was shot.

Police say the suspect is 25-year-old Cleveland resident John Word. He is currently out of prison on federal parole and is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately and NOT try to make contact with him.

Anyone who has information on where Word may be is asked to call the Bedford Detective Bureau at 440-232-3408.

