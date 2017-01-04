Search underway: Suspect in overnight Lorain murder considered ‘armed and dangerous’

LORAIN, Ohio — Murder warrants have been issued for a man accused of shooting another man to death in Lorain early Wednesday.

Lorain police responded to a home in the 3300 block of Reid Avenue at just after 1 a.m. to reports that a man had been shot.

Police found a 26-year-old man dead inside the home. The man’s identity has not yet been released.

Vincent Eugene Lee, 26, is wanted in the murder.

Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous and may still be in the immediate area. He is possibly driving a black Chevy Equinox with Ohio registration GFH6929.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Vincent Lee is asked to call police at 440-204-2031.