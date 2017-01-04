Southwest Airlines leaving Akron-Canton Airport in June

CANTON, OH – Southwest Airlines will be ending service out of Akron-Canton Airport this summer.

The airport confirms that Southwest will be leaving the airport on June 2.

Southwest currently employs 42 people at the airport and those jobs will be impacted. There was no word on what will happen to the employees in terms of finding other jobs within the airline.

The carrier also announced plans Wednesday to begin daily service June 4 to Baltimore-Washington and Chicago Midway out of the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport in Hebron, Kentucky.

Meanwhile, it will end service after June 3 at Dayton International Airport, where Southwest has daily Dayton-Chicago Midway flights.