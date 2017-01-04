× Shaker Heights police investigating murder-suicide

SHAKER HEIGHTS-Shaker Heights police are investigating the murder-suicide of an elderly couple.

Police were called to the 3000 block of Morley Road Tuesday for a welfare check of an elderly couple at the residence.

When officers entered the home, they discovered the couple deceased in the same room.

The victim and the suspect both suffered gunshot wounds. Police believe the victim is the wife of the suspect.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the victim as 76-year-old Carol Posner.

The case remains under investigation.