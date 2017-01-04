× Search for missing plane: Simulations, 3D models built to help in recovery efforts

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The City of Cleveland provided more information Wednesday on search and recovery efforts for the plane that disappeared after takeoff from Burke Lakefront Airport last Thursday.

A team of surveyors, along with highly-skilled engineers are taking part in helping to locate the aircraft. The team has been building simulations and 3D models to help hone in on the most probable areas for recovery.

As information comes in from the FAA, NTSB, FBI and others, the team updates models to adjust and refine where assets will be placed on the shore and in the water.

Cleveland officials also said more debris was recovered Wednesday along the shoreline. They said some of the debris is relevant to the investigation.

Anyone who sees debris should call the non-emergency number of the Cleveland Division of Police at 216-621-1234 or Burke Lakefront Airport at 216-781-6411.

Superior Beverage CEO John T. Fleming was piloting the plane that disappeared over Lake Erie.

His wife, two teen sons, and their neighbor, Brian Casey, and his daughter, Megan, were also on the plane. They had attended the Cleveland Cavaliers game and were on their way back to their home in the Columbus area.

Cleveland police is working with the FAA, and the NTSB on the active investigation. The National Transportation Safety Board’s equipment has arrived and will be operated by a technician.

One vessel has been deployed in the Cleveland Harbor with the underwater locator beacon to see if a transmission “ping” from the plane can be heard.

Due to conditions, the equipment was only used in the harbor on Wednesday; it will be deployed to the search grid Thursday.

People on foot, along with mounted units, continue to search the shoreline east of Burke Lakefront Airport.

Wednesday’s weather is not suitable for smaller water craft, dive teams or the police helicopter.

Continuing coverage here.