Reward offered, fund set up for family of missing Lafayette Township trustee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAFAYETTE TOWNSHIP, OH - A fund has been set up for the family of missing Lafayette Township trustee Bryan Macron.

The Macron Family Benevolent Fund was set up Tuesday at First Merit Bank. Lafayette Trustee Lynda Bowers says donations can be made to assist the family during this difficult time.

“Our community and the family are grateful to First Merit,” Bowers said.

She and Trustee Michael Costello say they are worried and their hearts are breaking..

Costello and Bowers met with Medina County Sheriff officials Tuesday to discuss the case.

Sheriff officials were unavailable to discuss the case Wednesday but said a press release will be issued soon.

Macron has been missing since last month. Officials say the 45-year-old’s township office was left in such a way that they believed an altercation may have taken place. They also said some blood was found in office and his SUV, which was found near Chippewa Lake.

Richard McIntosh, a retired Cleveland police detective who is now with Crimestoppers of Cuyahoga County says his agency is trying to help Medina County Sheriff officials find Macron.

A $2,500 reward will be offered for information that helps authorities find Macron, a father of three.

“We want to do whatever we can to help,” Macron said. “Anyone with information can call us, they do not have to leave their name or number, they can just leave the information.”

More coverage on this story, here.