Police search for man who robbed Westlake convenience store

WESTLAKE, Ohio — Police are searching for a man who robbed a convenience store in Westlake Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, it happened at Convenient Food Mart, 27112 Detroit Road, at just before 3:30 p.m.

The suspect demanded cash from the clerk, then fled westbound on foot. No weapon was seen or mentioned, and there were no injuries.

The store’s surveillance cameras captured images of the man.

He’s described as being in his mid-30s with a medium build. He was wearing a dark-colored winter hat, a black jacket, a dark grey v-neck shirt, dark pants, brown shoes and black ring on his left ring finger.

He had a brown mustache and goatee with a distinct strip of hair in the center of his chin.

Anyone with information is asked to call Westlake Police Department at 440-871-3311.