Man accused of raping woman at gunpoint suspected in other sex assaults in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A man goes to court Thursday morning to begin facing charges he raped a woman at gunpoint on Cleveland’s east side Christmas morning.

Court records show investigators suspect him in more sex assaults.

Adrian Avery is sitting in jail. The FOX 8 I-Team found him arrested on a warrant for attacking a woman he didn’t know near East 116 and Buckeye in Cleveland. A police report shows he pulled a gun, threatened to kill the woman, then took her behind a dumpster and sexually assaulted her.

Cleveland Sex Crimes investigators and 4th District detectives built the case, and police say the same man is linked to 3 sex assaults. Records show one victim was a 65-year-old woman. And two of the victims were pistol-whipped.

The I-Team checked his record and found virtually nothing. No prior sex crime convictions.

For now, Avery is facing charges in one case. Others will likely be taken before a grand jury.

If you know anything about other similar cases, the Cleveland Police Sex Crimes Unit wants to hear from you.