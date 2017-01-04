I TEAM: inside the investigation into search for missing plane

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - The FOX 8 I TEAM is taking you inside the investigation uncovering new information on the search for a missing plane in Lake Erie.

We’re shedding new light on what’s been found and what’s being done to find the rest of the wreckage.

The I TEAM has learned debris from the plane collected in recent days has included parts of seats, pieces of metal, pieces of fiberglass. We reported earlier a bag was found believed to belong to the pilot. And much more has been recovered.

However, city officials are saying nothing specific about what’s been found. And crews still have not located the main wreckage or the victims. The plane carried 6 people.

Even in blustery weather, a Cleveland Police chopper went up again looking for any sign of that plane. And the I TEAM has learned crews have now put floats on the bottom of that chopper so it can now go out over the water. The police chopper couldn’t do that a few days ago.

Recovery crews are checking out every possibility. In fact, authorities even contacted FOX 8 about something they noticed in video shot Tuesday by SKY FOX, the FOX 8 helicopter. Turned out not to be the big break though.

Back in 2008, a small plane crashed after taking off over Lake Erie. A local company helped pull that wreckage out of the water. And the I TEAM has learned that the same company is involved in this case. But again, first crews have to find that missing plane.

Wednesday, investigators recovered more debris. But after 6 days, there is much more work to do.

The city says equipment from the National Transportation Safety Board has arrived to help find the “ping” of the emergency beacon from the plane.

