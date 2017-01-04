Free furniture available….if Mother Nature cooperates

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND — How would you like to own thousands of dollars-worth of free furniture? You now can, with a catch of course, and that catch involves snow.

"We really like to have a lot of fun here at Levin Furniture so this is an exciting promotion," said Kristen Fitchko, Sales Manger at Levin’s Furniture in Mentor.

It’s all part of a "Let it Snow" Promotion.

"We've been in business for 96-years and we have never done anything like this," Fitchko said.

Here's how it works. Starting this Friday and running through Monday (January 6-9th. 2017) anyone who visits a Levin's Furniture store in Northeast Ohio or Pennsylvania and makes a purchase, will be eligible to receive a full refund.

"Anything you buy this weekend, any furniture, any mattress at any of our locations, there is no minimum purchase is required," said Fitchko.

Once you make a purchase this weekend, you have to root for Mother Nature on Super Bowl Sunday. If three or more inches of snow falls, customers who made purchases this weekend will get a full refund.

"It has to snow three inches or more at the Canton Pro Football Hall of Fame on the day of February 5th," Fitchko said.

"It's going to snow, I'm sure, I'm positive," said customer Betty Caranci of Painesville.

So how likely are you to walk away with free furniture on February 5th? Well, historically on that day Canton, Ohio receives .4 of an inch of snow but according to the 2017 Farmer's Almanac in Canton on February 5th, Canton is expecting snow.

"She'll have me checking my smart phone, she'll say check your phone see if it snowed in Canton," said Betty’s granddaughter.

If you've been putting off buying that new furniture for the house, perhaps this weekend is your weekend to make it happen. After all, it could end up being free.