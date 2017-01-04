Fans start petition to recognize Princess Leia as an official Disney princess

Fans have started an online petition in an effort to honor iconic “Star Wars” actress Carrie Fisher.

Fisher passed away last month after suffering a cardiac event on a flight from London.

The Change.org petition asks for Fisher’s Princess Leia character to be recognized as an official Disney princess. The petition says the honor is long overdue, ever since Disney purchased the “Star Wars” franchise.

They’re asking Disney to reconsider their stance that only animated characters can officially be called Disney princesses.

The text of the petition states:

“After the tragic lose of Carrie Fisher, we feel that it is only fitting for Disney to do away with the rule that an official Disney princess must be animated and make Leia a full-fledged princess. This would be a wonderful way to remember Carrie and a welcoming to one of Disney’s new properties that is beloved by millions. What we are asking is that the Walt Disney Corporation hold a full ceremony inducting Leia as the newest Disney princess as well as a special service in memory of Carrie Fisher.”

So far, nearly 25,000 people have signed the petition.

In 1977, Fisher beat out the likes of Jodie Foster and Amy Irving for the part of Leia in George Lucas’ “Star Wars.” The tough-as-nails princess was strong and independent — and the role positioned Fisher in the decades that followed as something of a feminist icon.

Nearly four decades after the first “Star Wars,” the actress reprised her most iconic role in 2015’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

In the years between “Star Wars” gigs, Fisher published multiple books, including a memoir, “The Princess Diarist.” She also was known around Hollywood as a script doctor, having worked on such films as “The Wedding Singer” and “Sister Act.”

