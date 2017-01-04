‘Enough to chill any of us’: Couple arrested in ‘brutal’ sex assault of 1-year-old

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — A woman and her boyfriend have been arrested in what authorities are calling a “horrendous case” of brutal sexual assault involving a one-year-old girl.

The San Antonio Express-News reports that Crystal Herrera called 911 on Dec. 31 saying the child wandered out of their home in the middle of the night and was attacked by dogs.

But when the little girl was examined, she had life threatening injuries consistent with sexual assault. They included stab wounds on her upper body and private parts that were “non-accidental.”

Herrera and her boyfriend, Isaac Andrew Cardenas, 23, were arrested on charges of super aggravated sexual assault and injury to a child b y omission.

The child is in stable condition.

“It’s been described to me and just imagining it is enough to chill any of us,” Sheriff Javier Salazar said. “A child this small to suffer these types of injuries. She’s going to carry this with her for the rest of her life, physically, emotionally, and also as a family. It’s a heartbreaking case.”

