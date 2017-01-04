Encarnacion says ‘Go Cavs!’ Attends Cavs-Bulls game

CLEVELAND – Free agent slugger Edwin Encarnacion, who is in Cleveland for a medical evaluation before officially becoming a member of the Cleveland Indians Thursday took in a different sport Wednesday night.

As any Cleveland sports fan knows, the Indians and the Cavs have been some of each others biggest supporters lately, and Encarnacion is getting right into the swing of things, sitting behind the Cavs bench as the team took on the Chicago Bulls.

He got a roaring cheer when he was introduced to the crowd during the game’s first quarter. We have a feeling he’ll be hearing a lot more of those in this city in the months to come.

Encarnacion stands and waves as #Cavs fans give him loud ovation during first-quarter timeout. — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) January 5, 2017

Encarnacion agreed to a $65 million, three-year contract with the AL champions before Christmas. Barring unforeseen physical issues, the Indians would welcome him at a news conference on Thursday.

