Delicious swaps for a healthy New Year

Posted 2:13 pm, January 4, 2017

If eating healthy is your New Year’s resolution, you’re in luck! We welcomed Whole Foods Prepared Food Team Leader, Josh Chung, to the kitchen. He shared several easy swaps to jump-start your new diet. Natalie’s favorite? The Avocado Bread!

