Crews find more debris in search for missing plane

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Additional debris as found Tuesday of the plane that vanished over Lake Erie after takeoff last week.

According to a release from the city of Cleveland, some of the debris is "relevant to this investigation," but no specifics will be released.

The city of Cleveland previously announced -- on Monday -- that over 120 pieces of debris that are "consistent with what would be found on a Cessna 535 Citation" were recovered from Lake Erie.

Foot patrols and mounted units will search the shoreline east of Burke Lakefront Airport today. Authorities are monitoring weather conditions, and if they improve, search crews will also be able to search by air.

Crews and vessels from the Cleveland Division of Fire, U.S. Coast Guard, Ohio Department of Natural Resources and Underwater Marine Contractors are on standby to search on the water if conditions allow.

The Cleveland Division of Police is working with the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board, and the NTSB is sending equipment to aid in the search. It should arrive Wednesday afternoon.

Superior Beverage CEO John T. Fleming was piloting the plane that disappeared over Lake Erie Thursday night.

His wife, two teen sons, and their neighbor Brian Casey and his daughter Megan were also on the plane. They had attended the Cleveland Cavaliers game and were on their way back to their home in the Columbus area.

Anyone who sees debris should call the non-emergency number of the Cleveland Division of Police at 216-621-1234 or Burke Lakefront Airport at 216-781-6411.

Continuing coverage here.