Cat food recall: Check those cans of 9Lives, EverPet and Special Kitty

ORRVILLE, Ohio — Check those cans of cat food. Orrville-based J.M. Smucker Company is voluntarily recalling certain lots of 9Lives, EverPet and Special Kitty due to possible low levels of thiamine (Vitamin B1).

The FDA posted details of the recall from the company on its website.

**Check out the affected products in a list, below**

There have been no illnesses related to this issue; the recall is out of an abundance of caution.

The press release states cats fed diets low in thiamine, which is essential for the animals, may be at risk of developing a thiamine deficiency.

They say symptoms of deficiency include decreased appetite, salivation, vomiting, and weight loss. In advanced cases, neurological signs can develop, which include ventroflexion (bending towards the floor) of the neck, wobbly walking, circling, falling, and seizures.

Contact your veterinarian immediately if your cat is displaying any of these symptoms.

A limited number of retailers received the affected products from December 20, 2016 through January 3, 2017.

If you have cans of cat food from the impacted lots, you’re asked to stop feeding it to your cat and call the company at 1-800-828-9980 Monday through Friday 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM EST or contact them at consumer.relations@jmsmucker.com.

The affected production includes the following:

Brand Product Description UPC Code Consumer Unit Lot Numbers Units per Case Selling Unit Size UPC Code on Case 9Lives Meaty Pate Chicken and Tuna 7910052238 6354803 12 13 oz 7910052228 9Lives Meaty Pate Seafood Platter 7910000402 6356803 24 5.5 oz 7910000402 9Lives Meaty Pate Seafood Platter 7910000367 6355803 6 4pk

5.5 oz each 7910003670 9Lives Meaty Pate Super Supper 7910000327 6358803 24 5.5 oz 7910000327 9Lives Meaty Pate Super Supper 7910000286 6358803 6 4pk

5.5 oz each 7910002860 9Lives Meaty Pate Super Supper 7910052239 6355803 12 13 oz 7910052229 9Lives Meaty Pate Super Supper 7910052239 6364803 12 13 oz 7910052229 9Lives Meaty Pate with Chicken and Seafood 7910000364 (793641) 6356803 6 4pk

5.5 oz each 7910003640 9Lives Meaty Pate with Chicken and Tuna 7910000324 6356803 24 5.5 oz 7910000324 9Lives Meaty Pate with Chicken Dinner 7910000410 6356803 24 5.5 oz 7910000410 9Lives Meaty Pate with Liver and Chicken 7910000312 (793121) 6355803 6 4pk

5.5 oz each 7910000312 9Lives Meaty Pate with Ocean Whitefish 7910000420 6358803 24 5.5 oz 7910000420 9Lives Seafood Poultry Variety Pack 7910053377 6307803 24 5.5 oz 7910053377 9Lives Meaty Pate with Chicken & Tuna 7910000366 6357803 6 4pk

5.5 oz each 7910003660 EverPet Mixed Grill Dinner 7910053114 6356803 12 13 oz 7910053114 Special Kitty Beef and Liver Dinner 8113112120 6355803 12 13 oz 8113112120 Special Kitty Classic Tuna Dinner 8113112157 6358803 12 13 oz 8113112157 Special Kitty Mixed Grill Dinner with printed wrap 8113109609 6355803 1 12 pk

13 oz each 8113109609 Special Kitty Mixed Grill Dinner without printed wrap 8113112119 6356803 12 13 oz 8113112119 Special Kitty Super Supper 8113179041 6355803 12 13 oz 7910079041