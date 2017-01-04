Butler’s big fourth leads Bulls to win over depleted Cavs

Posted 10:45 pm, January 4, 2017, by
CLEVELAND, OH - JANUARY 4: Michael Carter-Williams #7 of the Chicago Bulls tries to block LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half at Quicken Loans Arena on January 4, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory copyright notice. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OH – JANUARY 4: Michael Carter-Williams #7 of the Chicago Bulls tries to block LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half at Quicken Loans Arena on January 4, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND — Jimmy Butler scored 10 straight points during a critical stretch in the fourth quarter, leading the Chicago Bulls to a 106-94 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, who had a less-than-100 percent LeBron James and were without stars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love.

Butler, who was coming off a 52-point game against Charlotte, scored 14 of his 20 points in the fourth as the Bulls held off Cleveland’s comeback.

Doug McDermott added 17 points for the Bulls, who made a season-high 13 3-pointers.

James, who has been battling a cold for several days, was questionable until about 20 minutes before the game, when the Cavs announced he would be the one — and only — member of Cleveland’s “Big 3” in uniform. He finished with 31 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in 37 minutes.

More on the Cavaliers, here. 

Related stories